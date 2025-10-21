Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Ralph Lauren (RL). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 8.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $333.14 in the previous session. Ralph Lauren has gained 44.2% since the start of the year compared to the 9.2% gain for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 20.1% return for the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, Ralph Lauren reported EPS of $3.77 versus consensus estimate of $3.48 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.16%.

For the current fiscal year, Ralph Lauren is expected to post earnings of $14.96 per share on $7.56 in revenues. This represents a 21.33% change in EPS on a 6.79% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $16.24 per share on $7.93 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.5% and 4.87%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Ralph Lauren may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Ralph Lauren has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 15.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.3X versus its peer group's average of 7.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Ralph Lauren currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Ralph Lauren passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Ralph Lauren shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does RL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Guess?, Inc. (GES). GES has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Guess?, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 85.71%, and for the current fiscal year, GES is expected to post earnings of $1.60 per share on revenue of $3.2 billion.

Shares of Guess?, Inc. have gained 0.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.56X and a P/CF of 4.89X.

The Textile - Apparel industry may rank in the bottom 86% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RL and GES, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.