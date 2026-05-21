Ralph Lauren Corp. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $151.6 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $129.0 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $173.8 million or $2.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $1.97 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.6 Mln. vs. $129.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.97 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.

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