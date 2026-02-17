Rallybio Reports Positive Data For RLYB116 Phase 1 Study

(RTTNews) - Rallybio (RLYB) announced positive results from its Phase 1 confirmatory pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic clinical trial evaluating RLYB116, the company's once-weekly, small volume, subcutaneously injected C5 inhibitor, in development for patients with complement-mediated diseases with its initial focus on immune platelet transfusion refractoriness and refractory antiphospholipid syndrome. A 300 mg once-a-week dose of subcutaneously administered RLYB116 achieved complete and sustained inhibition of terminal complement.

"Based on our prior clinical experience, the Phase 1 results are compelling and provide strong corroboration for our scientific and clinical rationale," said Steven Ryder, Chief Medical Officer of Rallybio.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Rallybio shares are down 5.81 percent to $4.54.

