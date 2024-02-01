News & Insights

Rally Reaction for Cattle Futures

February 01, 2024 — 08:13 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Thursday’s reaction to the semi-annual NASS Cattle Inventory report pushed futures triple digits higher. Fat cattle ended the day with $2.27 to $2.47 gains of as much as 1.4%. Feeder cattle futures settled 1.4% to 2% higher with gains of as much as $4.72. USDA confirmed Thursday cash business from $173 to $178, citing most action was ~$3 higher near $178. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased $1.63 on 1/31 to $237.95.

USDA’s FAS reported 16.7k MT of beef was sold for export during the week that ended 1/25. Beef shipments were 15.4k MT for the week. 

The  semi-annual Cattle Inventory report had 87.157m head of cattle counted as of Jan 1. That was a 2.6% decrease yr/yr compared to the expected 1.3% drop in inventory, and was the smallest national total cattle herd since 1957. Beef cows #’s were shown 2.5% below Jan ’23 and replacement heifers were 1.4% lower yr/yr. USDA reported the calf crop at 33.6m head compared to 34.4m last year.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices had the Feb 1 quotes at $294.94 and $283.25 cwt. for Choice and Select respectively. For choice that was up 40c on the day, while Select was another 92c weaker. USDA reported FI cattle slaughter at 505k head for the week through Thursday. That’s up by 13k head from last week, and is 9k head more than the same week last year.  

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $179.750, up $2.400,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $183.175, up $2.475,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $181.125, up $2.250,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $244.875, up $4.725

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $250.525, up $4.375

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

