Ralliant (RAL) Price Target Decreased by 16.25% to 48.35

The average one-year price target for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) has been revised to $48.35 / share. This is a decrease of 16.25% from the prior estimate of $57.73 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from the latest reported closing price of $45.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralliant. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 8.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAL is 0.08%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 131,072K shares. The put/call ratio of RAL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 12,215K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,854K shares.

Millennium Management holds 4,973K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 63.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAL by 212.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,060K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAL by 85.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,649K shares.

