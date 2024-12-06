Rakuten Offers Mobile Plan Benefits to Shareholders

Rakuten (JP:4755) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rakuten Group, Inc. is offering its shareholders a one-year free subscription to the Rakuten Mobile voice and data plan as part of its benefit program for the 28th fiscal year. This initiative aims to express gratitude to shareholders and familiarize them with Rakuten’s mobile services, which have seen significant subscriber growth. Shareholders need to apply via the dedicated website to avail of this benefit.
For further insights into JP:4755 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.