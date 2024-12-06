Rakuten Offers Mobile Plan Benefits to Shareholders

Rakuten (JP:4755) has released an update.

Rakuten Group, Inc. is offering its shareholders a one-year free subscription to the Rakuten Mobile voice and data plan as part of its benefit program for the 28th fiscal year. This initiative aims to express gratitude to shareholders and familiarize them with Rakuten’s mobile services, which have seen significant subscriber growth. Shareholders need to apply via the dedicated website to avail of this benefit.

