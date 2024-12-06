News & Insights

Stocks

Rakuten Offers Mobile Plan Benefits to Shareholders

December 06, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rakuten (JP:4755) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rakuten Group, Inc. is offering its shareholders a one-year free subscription to the Rakuten Mobile voice and data plan as part of its benefit program for the 28th fiscal year. This initiative aims to express gratitude to shareholders and familiarize them with Rakuten’s mobile services, which have seen significant subscriber growth. Shareholders need to apply via the dedicated website to avail of this benefit.

For further insights into JP:4755 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RKUNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.