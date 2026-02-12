Rakuten Group Posts Wider Loss In FY25

(RTTNews) - Rakuten Group, Inc. (RKUNF, 4755.T) posted a fiscal year net loss attributable to owners of the company of 177.9 billion yen compared to a loss of 162.4 billion yen, prior year. Loss per share was 82.26 yen compared to a loss of 75.62 yen. Operating income was 14.4 billion yen, a decline of 72.9%.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, revenue was 2.50 trillion yen, up 9.5% from previous year.

Shares of Rakuten are trading at 984 yen, down 0.86%.

