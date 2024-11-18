Rail Vision unveils active control system, enabling semi-autonomous capabilities

Rail Vision (RVSN) announced an advancement in railway safety and control. Developed in collaboration with a major U.S.-based rail company, Rail Vision’s new system transitions from passive warning systems to active safety systems that directly control locomotive throttle and brakes, setting a new step towards autonomous rail operations. This next-generation capability, tailored for shunting yard locomotives, leverages Rail Vision’s proprietary AI technology to provide real-time insights integrated into the customer’s locomotive control systems. The system will be deployed as part of the initial rollout on the customer’s U.S. fleet, with implementation starting by the end of 2024. This advancement signals a significant transition from passive warning Advance Driver Assistance Systems to the active control of the throttle and brakes which is done in real-time for autonomous applications in order to mitigate risks and preserve business continuity.

