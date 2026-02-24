Rail Vision (RVSN) Price Target Increased by 2,900.00% to 61.20

The average one-year price target for Rail Vision (NasdaqCM:RVSN) has been revised to $61.20 / share. This is an increase of 2,900.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 877.64% from the latest reported closing price of $6.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rail Vision. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVSN is 0.00%, an increase of 38.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 88.84% to 713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 289K shares representing 13.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 37.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVSN by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 187K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Your Advocates , LLP holds 100K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 49K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 34.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVSN by 78.61% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 33K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 78.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVSN by 80.85% over the last quarter.

