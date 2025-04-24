Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania Steps Down, David BenDavid To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN), an early commercialization stage technology company, said Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Shahar Hania will step down from his role, effective April 24, 2025, to pursue new opportunities.

Hania will continue to support the company as a member of its Board of Directors effective April 24, 2025.

In conjunction with this leadership transition, Rail Vision's Board of Directors has appointed David BenDavid as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

BenDavid previously served as Rail Vision's Chief Technology Officer from 2018 to 2019.

Previously, BenDavid was CEO and co-founder of Ogmint, a provider of high-end augmented reality solutions for the retail sector, with operations in Israel and Europe.

