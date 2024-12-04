Rail Vision announces new SaaS platform called D.A.S.H.

Rail Vision (RVSN) announces its new Software as a Service, SaaS, platform called D.A.S.H. – an innovative approach to rail safety and operational efficiency. D.A.S.H., which stands for Discover, Analyze, Secure, and Harness, encapsulates Rail Vision’s mission to empower operators with actionable insights and reports. “We believe that D.A.S.H. represents Rail Vision’s holistic approach to transforming rail operations through big data and technology,” said Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision. “With this platform, we aim to provide rail operators with the tools they need to overcome challenges, ensure safety, and achieve greater operational efficiency. The platform’s seamless connection to our existing products will enable us to cross sell and will expand our offering to new customers. As the new platform is a SaaS, we believe that sales of our SaaS to customers will enable us to generate recurring revenues in the future.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RVSN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.