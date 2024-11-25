News & Insights

Raiden Resources Uncovers Major Pegmatite System

November 25, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced a significant find at its Andover South Lithium Project in Western Australia, where a maiden drill program intercepted a major pegmatite system in Target Area 7. The initial drilling results, including a 250-meter pegmatite-bearing zone, suggest substantial lithium potential and have prompted further exploration efforts. The company plans to continue drilling to explore the extent of this promising discovery and refine its exploration strategy for other target areas.

