Raiden Resources Secures Strong Support at AGM

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.
Raiden Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, as confirmed by a poll. The resolutions included the re-election of a director and approval for issuing director performance rights, reflecting strong shareholder support. This positive outcome may bolster investor confidence in Raiden’s strategic direction.
