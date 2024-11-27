Raiden Resources Secures Strong Support at AGM

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, as confirmed by a poll. The resolutions included the re-election of a director and approval for issuing director performance rights, reflecting strong shareholder support. This positive outcome may bolster investor confidence in Raiden’s strategic direction.

