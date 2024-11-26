Raiden Resources Expands Share Quotation on ASX

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced the quotation of over 42 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, expanding its available securities. This move is likely to attract the attention of investors looking to capitalize on the company’s potential growth. The issuance of these shares marks a significant step in Raiden Resources’ strategic financial activities.

