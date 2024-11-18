Rai Way Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

Rai Way S.p.A. (IT:RWAY) has released an update.

Rai Way S.p.A., the sole operator of RAI broadcasting networks, has published the Board of Directors’ explanatory report for its upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on December 18, 2024. The company, a key player in Italy’s digital infrastructure market, continues to provide extensive media distribution services.

