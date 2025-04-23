Radware Reports 57% of E-Commerce Traffic from Automated Bots in 2025 E-Commerce Bot Threat Report

Radware's report reveals automated bots dominated e-commerce traffic, highlighting evolving cybersecurity threats for retailers.

Full Release



MAHWAH, N.J., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Radware





®



(NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today released its “2025 E-commerce Bot Threat Report.” The



report



found that automated bots—good and bad bots—accounted for 57% of e-commerce website traffic during the 2024 holiday season. It marks the first time that automated, non-DDoS generating bots drove more traffic than human shoppers, signaling a critical shift in the cybersecurity landscape for e-commerce providers and online retailers.





“Bad bots are no longer just based on simple scripts—they’re sophisticated, AI-enhanced agents capable of outsmarting traditional defenses,” said Ron Meyran, vice president of cyber threat intelligence at Radware. “E-commerce providers and online retailers that rely on conventional security measures will find themselves increasingly exposed, not just during the holidays but year-round.”





The report highlights major



bot attack



trends and real-world attack data observed during the 2024 online holiday shopping season. In addition, it offers insights into the distributed, multi-vector attacks e-commerce providers and retailers can expect to battle this year.







Key findings and insights











AI-generated bots with human-like behavior gain dominance:



According to the report, bad bots made up 31% of total internet traffic during the last holiday season. Nearly 60% of the malicious traffic employed advanced behavioral techniques to evade traditional, signature-based detection. Combating these bots requires accurate AI-powered detection of attack patterns, including rotating IPs and identities, distributed attacks, CAPTCHA farm services, and other advanced anomalies, without causing false positives.







According to the report, bad bots made up 31% of total internet traffic during the last holiday season. Nearly 60% of the malicious traffic employed advanced behavioral techniques to evade traditional, signature-based detection. Combating these bots requires accurate AI-powered detection of attack patterns, including rotating IPs and identities, distributed attacks, CAPTCHA farm services, and other advanced anomalies, without causing false positives.





Mobile-focused attacks surge:



Malicious bot traffic directed at mobile platforms rose 160% between the 2023 and 2024 holiday shopping seasons, representing a fundamental shift in attacker focus. Security strategies need to be shored up and tailored for vulnerable mobile platforms and attackers using more sophisticated techniques, including mobile emulators, mobile-specific proxies, and headless browsers with mobile user-agent strings.







Malicious bot traffic directed at mobile platforms rose 160% between the 2023 and 2024 holiday shopping seasons, representing a fundamental shift in attacker focus. Security strategies need to be shored up and tailored for vulnerable mobile platforms and attackers using more sophisticated techniques, including mobile emulators, mobile-specific proxies, and headless browsers with mobile user-agent strings.





Attacks leveraging distributed infrastructures and residential proxy networks increase:



The proportion of holiday attack traffic originating from and blending in with ISP networks increased 32% between 2023 and 2024. Attackers are leveraging wider network and residential proxy services to evade rate-limiting, geo-based, and IP-based blocking mechanisms, creating even greater mitigation challenges for security teams working without advanced, multi-layered protections.







The proportion of holiday attack traffic originating from and blending in with ISP networks increased 32% between 2023 and 2024. Attackers are leveraging wider network and residential proxy services to evade rate-limiting, geo-based, and IP-based blocking mechanisms, creating even greater mitigation challenges for security teams working without advanced, multi-layered protections.





Coordinated multi-vector attack campaigns escalate:



To maximize their success, attackers are targeting applications by combining bot attacks with web application vulnerability exploits, business logic attacks, and API-focused attacks. Protecting already burdened security systems requires an integrated application security strategy that uses the latest threat intelligence and cross-correlates security threats across security modules.











Radware will be addressing the new report and advanced protection strategies during the RSA 2025 Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco (booth #S-1227). The event takes place April 28–May 1, 2025.





Radware’s complete bot report can be downloaded



here



.







About Radware









Radware





®



(NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the



Radware



website.









