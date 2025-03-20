Radware Recognized as Strong Performer in Forrester Wave for Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025

Radware recognized as a Strong Performer in Forrester’s Q1 2025 Web Application Firewall Solutions report, highlighting its AI investments.

Quiver AI Summary

Radware has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Web Application Firewall Solutions for Q1 2025, highlighting its superior capabilities among the top ten web application firewall vendors. The report commended Radware for achieving the highest scores in multiple areas, including detection models and pricing transparency, as well as its innovation in AI and automation, exemplified by its AI SOC Xpert tool. Radware's solutions, part of its Cloud Application Protection Service, offer extensive protections against a wide range of cybersecurity threats. CMO Sharon Trachtman emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing application security and reducing management complexities through cutting-edge technology. Radware's continuous investment in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions aims to safeguard clients' operations and reputations while addressing evolving security challenges.

Potential Positives

Radware has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025, highlighting its significant position in the market.

The company achieved the highest scores possible across six key criteria, including detection models and pricing flexibility, underscoring its commitment to quality and innovation.

Radware's investments in AI and automation, particularly the new AI SOC Xpert tool, demonstrate its focus on advancing technology to enhance customer security.

The comprehensive nature of Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Service, which includes multiple layers of security (WAF, bot detection, DDoS protection), reflects its leadership in providing holistic security solutions in multi-cloud environments.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a lengthy disclaimer about forward-looking statements, highlighting the potential for significant risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact future performance.

It references recent geopolitical tensions and conflicts, such as the war declared in Israel and the conflict in Ukraine, which could adversely affect business operations and market conditions.

There is mention of Radware’s dependence on independent distributors to sell products, which introduces risks related to distribution and sales effectiveness that could impede revenue growth.

FAQ

What recognition did Radware receive in 2025?

Radware was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025.

Which features contributed to Radware's high scores?

Radware achieved top scores in detection models, roadmap, pricing flexibility, and transparency among others.

What is Radware's AI SOC Xpert tool?

The AI SOC Xpert tool summarizes security incidents and recommends mitigations in a clear, bulleted narrative format.

What does Radware's WAF provide?

The WAF offers comprehensive protection against 150+ attack vectors, including API security and DDoS protection.

How does Radware leverage AI in its solutions?

Radware uses AI-driven algorithms for real-time, hands-free protection against sophisticated web and application attacks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RDWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $RDWR stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MAHWAH, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Radware





®



(NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025. Radware was among the 10 top web application firewall (WAF) vendors included in the market overview.





The report noted that Radware had the highest scores possible across six criteria, including detection models, roadmap, and pricing flexibility and transparency. According to the report: “Radware stands out for its investments in AI and automation – the recently released AI SOC Xpert tool summarizes incidents and recommends mitigations in a clear, bulleted narrative.”





“We are honored to be recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave for Web Application Firewall Solutions,” said Sharon Trachtman, chief marketing officer at Radware. “Radware is leveraging the latest advancements in GenAI to help customers protect their brands and significantly reduce the time, effort, and costs of managing increasingly sophisticated application security incidents. We are committed to pushing the boundaries in delivering state-of-the-art application protection.”





Radware’s WAF is part of the company’s Cloud Application Protection Service, a single platform and unified portal that also includes industry-leading



bot detection



and management,



API protection



,



client-side protection



, and



application-layer DDoS protection



. Combining end-to-end automation, AI-powered algorithms, behavioral-based detection, and 24/7 managed services, the comprehensive solution defends against 150+ known attack vectors. This includes the OWASP’s Top 10 Web Application Security Risks, Top 10 API Security Vulnerabilities, and Top 21 Automated Threats to Web Applications.





Radware has been



recognized



by numerous industry analysts for its



application



and



network



security solutions. This includes Aite-Novarica Group, Gartner, KuppingerCole, and QKS Group.











Forrester







Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity



here



.











About Radware









Radware





®



(NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the



Radware



website.









Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on:



Facebook



,



LinkedIn



,



Radware Blog



,



X



and



YouTube



.





©2025 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see:



https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/



. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.





Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.





The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.







Safe Harbor Statement









This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say in this press release that we are committed to pushing the boundaries in delivering state-of-the-art application protection, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively;





a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business





in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments;





changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at







www.radware.com







.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.