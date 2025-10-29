Markets
Radware Q3 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Radware Ltd. (RDWR), an application security and delivery solutions provider, Wednesday reported increased profit for the third quarter from last year.

For the reported period, net income came in at $5.56 million compared to $3.14 million of last year.

For the three-month period, net income attributed to shareholders was $0.13 per share, higher than $0.07 per share a year ago.

In the third quarter, EBITDA was $5.91 million, an improvement from last year's $2.94 million.

Radware's adjusted net income for the third quarter was $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share compared to $10.2 million, or $0.23 per share last year.

The company's adjusted EBITDA accounted to $11.45 million from $9.16 the earlier year.

The company's revenues grew to $75.31 million from $69.49 million the prior-year quarter.

On Tuesday, the stock closed 1.80 percent or 0.47 cents higher at $26.62 on the NYSE.

