Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Radware (RDWR)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $27.11 in the previous session. Radware has gained 18.1% since the start of the year compared to the 1.1% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 11.2% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 7, 2025, Radware reported EPS of $0.27 versus consensus estimate of $0.23.

For the current fiscal year, Radware is expected to post earnings of $1.05 per share on $295.2 million in revenues. This represents a 20.69% change in EPS on a 7.39% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.13 per share on $314 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.62% and 6.37%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Radware may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Radware has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 27.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 47.5X versus its peer group's average of 25.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Radware currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Radware fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Radware shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does RDWR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RDWR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX). CREX has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Creative Realities, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 366.67%, and for the current fiscal year, CREX is expected to post earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $55.96 million.

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. have gained 62.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.46X and a P/CF of 29.81X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RDWR and CREX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

