Radware expands security services relationship with large airport in India

Radware (RDWR) signed an agreement with a top 10 airport in India. The airport plans to leverage Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection and Cloud Application Protection Services and work with Radware’s Emergency Response Team in response to a rise in cyber attacks. The cyber investment marks an expansion in the airport’s existing relationship with Radware. The airport previously deployed Radware’s Alteon application delivery controller. The airport ranks among the busiest in India. It has an infrastructure that connects to more than 30 countries and 20 airlines, and serves more than 10 million travelers annually.

