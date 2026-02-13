Markets
Radware Authorizes $80 Mln Share Repurchase Plan Through March 2027

February 13, 2026 — 06:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Radware Ltd. (RDWR), a cybersecurity and application delivery solutions company, on Friday said its board has authorized a new share repurchase plan of up to $80 million of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares.

The 2026 Plan will expire on March 15, 2027.

The plan does not obligate the company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at management's discretion.

In the pre-market trading, Radware is 2.99% higher at $27.18 on the Nasdaq.

