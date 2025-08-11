Key Points RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) set new records for revenue and non-GAAP earnings, surpassing analyst estimates for Q2 2025.

Advanced imaging procedures and digital health solutions drove robust revenue growth and margin improvement in Q2 2025.

Management raised full-year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance following strong performance and continued momentum.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT), a major operator of outpatient diagnostic imaging centers, published its second quarter 2025 results on August 11, 2025. The company reported record revenue of $498.2 million and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31, exceeding analyst expectations of $489.0 million and $0.16, respectively. This translates to a revenue beat of $9.2 million (GAAP) and an EPS beat of $0.15 (non-GAAP). Key drivers of outperformance included higher advanced imaging volumes and significant growth within its digital health business. Management characterized the period as one of operational and financial strength, raising full-year 2025 guidance for both Imaging Center revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.31 $0.16 $0.16 93.8% Revenue (GAAP) $498.2 million $489.0 million $459.7 million 8.4% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $81.2 million $72.3 million 12.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 16.3% 15.7% 0.6 pp Digital Health Revenue $20.7 million $15.8 million 30.9%

Business Profile and Recent Focus

RadNet runs a national network of 405 outpatient imaging centers, offering scans such as MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, and mammography. RadNet’s core business is providing outpatient diagnostic imaging services through its centers. It also operates a growing digital health division that creates artificial intelligence (AI) tools for radiologists and workflow software for imaging centers.

Recently, the company has focused on expanding its advanced imaging capacity, rolling out new technology such as TechLive (an AI-powered remote scanning system), and boosting adoption of its Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) AI tool. Key metrics watched by leadership include procedure volume, payer mix, cost control, and digital health uptake. Investment in new centers, AI-based diagnostic solutions, and internal workflow improvements are central to RadNet’s strategy.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Details

The quarter saw robust financial results, setting records in both revenue (GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) climbed 8.4%, driven by a 9.0% rise in advanced imaging volumes—spanning MRI, CT, and PET/CT modalities. Advanced imaging procedures contributed 27.5% of the total procedural mix, up 102 basis points from the prior year. The company also saw strong growth in PET/CT procedures, particularly in prostate and Alzheimer’s scans, reflecting higher demand for advanced diagnostics and new clinical indications.

On the digital health front, sales reached $20.7 million, up 30.9% from the previous year. Notably, adjusted EBITDA for digital health grew by only 4.1%. Non-capitalized R&D spend for these efforts grew to $4.8 million. The EBCD product—an AI tool for detecting breast cancer during screening mammography—was used by nearly 45% of eligible screening patients.

Profitability rebounded: adjusted EBITDA rose 12.3%, and net income turned positive year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 57 basis points, supported by increased advanced and higher-margin imaging volumes and operational leverage. Management reported that PET/CT now accounts for 8.7% of revenue. On the balance sheet, the company ended the period with $833.2 million in cash and maintained a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.96x, giving it flexibility for further investments and acquisitions.

There were several notable items: the company incurred one-time expenses including a $2.0 million loss on interest rate swaps, $2.3 million for acquisition costs, and $4.8 million R&D expense tied to digital health development. These items were adjusted out of non-GAAP results.

Strategy, Operations, and Product Developments

The company’s strategic progress was evident across several fronts. Expansion plans remain on track, with one new imaging center opened in the quarter and nine more planned for 2025. Total centers in operation reached 405. Leadership has prioritized both regional growth and joint ventures with health systems, seeking to deepen partnerships and widen market reach. About 154 centers are now part of joint venture structures—a model seen as attractive for hospital partners.

Technology advancement remains pivotal. The TechLive system, which allows radiology technologists to perform scans remotely, expanded across the network, easing persistent labor shortages and enabling extended operating hours. This technology supports MRI and is being piloted on ultrasound systems. Adoption of AI-driven workflow tools and software suites (such as DeepHealth OS) continues across more centers, with expectations that efficiency and productivity gains will be visible into 2026.

Digital health investments yielded significant topline growth but less progress on margins. While sales of digital health products—mostly workflow software and AI for radiologist interpretation—jumped sharply, increased non-capitalized R&D caused segment Adjusted EBITDA to rise by only a small margin. Management plans continued investment in AI, including generative AI and cloud-based workflow operating systems. The recent acquisition of iCAD, a company focused on AI for breast cancer diagnosis (announced April 15, 2025), remains subject to customary closing conditions and has not yet been completed.

The company made progress in reducing reliance on capitation contracts (where providers are paid a fixed amount per patient), favoring higher-rate fee-for-service arrangements. This transition primarily affects California and introduces some revenue variability. Market demand for diagnostic imaging remains strong. The company cited rising labor expenses, with $45 million in additional labor costs built in for FY2025, partly offset by workflow technology and training programs.

Look Ahead

Following strong results, management raised FY2025 guidance. The new Imaging Center revenue target is $1,850–$1,900 million for full-year 2025, up from prior forecasts, and Imaging Center adjusted EBITDA is now expected to reach $271–$279 million. Digital Health revenue guidance remains at $80–$90 million, but R&D spending for the segment has been increased to $17–$19 million for FY2025 as new products are developed and rolled out. Free cash flow expectations for the imaging segment remain stable at $70–$80 million (non-GAAP) for full-year 2025. RadNet does not currently pay a dividend.

Investors should watch several trends going forward: Any material shift in reimbursement rates for imaging—especially from Medicare—would also be noteworthy, but at this stage, management describes the regulatory outlook as stable with no major rate changes anticipated in the near term.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.