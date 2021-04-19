Markets
RadNet: DeepHealth Gets FDA Clearance For Saige-Q - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) said its unit DeepHealth has received FDA clearance for its mammography triage software Saige-Q. Saige-Q is a screening worklist prioritization tool that enables radiologists to effectively manage mammography cases with the use of artificial intelligence.

Gregory Sorensen, CEO, and co-founder of DeepHealth, said: "We have developed an advanced algorithm to support radiologists with the significant challenge of finding breast cancer as early as possible. Saige-Q empowers radiologists to optimize how and when they read cases marked by Saige-Q as suspicious or those not marked as suspicious, enhancing their ability to deliver the best care."

