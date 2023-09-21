News & Insights

Radius Global Infrastructure Taken Private By EQT And PSP

(RTTNews) - Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) announced Thursday the completion of its approximately $3.0 billion acquisition by the EQT Active Core Infrastructure Fund and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which was approved by Radius stockholders at a special meeting held on June 15, 2023, Radius stockholders will receive $15.00 in cash per share of Radius common stock.

As a result of the completion of the Acquisition, Radius is now privately held and its common stock has ceased trading on the NASDAQ.

