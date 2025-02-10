News & Insights

Radiopharm Theranostics Advances RAD 101 Imaging In Brain Metastases Detection Study

February 10, 2025 — 10:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Radiopharm Theranostics (RADX), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced a significant update from its Phase 2b clinical trial using RAD 101 or 18F-Pivalate in the detection of brain metastases.

The trial, which involves a novel combination of Positron Emission Tomography or PET and Multiparametric Magnetic Resonance Imaging or mpMRI, showed successful detection of brain metastases in 22 patients, regardless of whether they were treatment-naïve or had previously undergone radiation therapy.

Preliminary results indicate that RAD 101 effectively identified all brain metastases with a high tumor-to-background ratio, offering a potential breakthrough in imaging for brain metastasis, a condition that is often difficult to detect with current standard methods.

The data supports the use of RAD 101 as a more sensitive diagnostic tool compared to traditional imaging techniques.

Riccardo Canevari, CEO of Radiopharm Theranostics, expressed confidence in the results, noting that the study paves the way for improved diagnostic accuracy in recurrent brain metastases.

The Phase 2b trial is currently recruiting patients across multiple U.S. sites and aims to establish RAD 101's diagnostic performance in individuals with suspected recurrent brain metastases from solid tumors.

The study results are expected to provide valuable insights into the use of RAD 101 in improving detection and characterization of brain metastases, which are increasingly common due to longer patient survival from advances in systemic cancer therapies.

