RDN

Radian Group To Repurchase $750 Mln Of Shares

May 21, 2025 — 09:39 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc. (RDN) announced its board approved a new $750 million share repurchase program of its common stock. This new authorization expires on December 31, 2027, and brings the Company's total outstanding repurchase authority to approximately $863 million, with approximately $113 million remaining under the existing share repurchase program as of May 20, 2025.

The company noted that the new authorization will allow Radian the flexibility to repurchase up to an additional $750 million of shares based on market and business conditions, stock price and other factors, through privately negotiated, open market or other transactions.

