Radian Group Q4 Profit, Net Premiums Earned Rise

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc. (RDN), a mortgage insurer, reported Wednesday higher profit in its fourth quarter, benefited mainly by increased net premiums earned.

In the fourth quarter, net income grew to $154.84 million or $1.12 per share from last year's $148.29 million or $0.98 per share.

Net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $158.80 million or $1.15 per share, compared with net income of $163.76 million or $1.08 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net operating income per share was $1.16, compared to $1.13 last year.

Total revenues grew to $300.51 million from $292.67 million a year ago. Net premiums earned improved to $237.19 million from prior year's $235.28 million.

On the NYSE, the shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at $32.32, down 1.25%.

