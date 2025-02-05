Radian Group Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $148.29 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $142.69 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $315.86 million from $328.64 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

