Radian Group Inc Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) announced earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $151.89 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $156.58 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $199 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $333.86 million from $312.51 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $151.89 Mln. vs. $156.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $333.86 Mln vs. $312.51 Mln last year.

