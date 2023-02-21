RADI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.90, changing hands as low as $12.71 per share. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RADI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RADI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.97 per share, with $16.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.