Radcom (RDCM) Surges 8.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Radcom (RDCM) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $11.86. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to RADCOM’s increasing business momentum in next-generation AI-powered network assurance and analytics solutions for telecom operators. RADCOM provides network assurance, analytics, and monitoring, which become more important when networks must stay operational, governments and telecom operators need visibility into network performance and disruptions and cyber and network anomalies must be detected quickly. So indirectly, network visibility and analytics become more critical during geopolitical instability.

Fourth quarter revenue reached $18.9 million, up 15.9% year over year, driven by continued adoption from telecom operators seeking to improve network performance, automate operations, and enhance customer experience in increasingly complex 5G and cloud-based networks. The company is transitioning from a growth-focused company to a profitable growth company, with margins improving as revenue scales. For 2026, RADCOM expects revenue growth of 8% to 12%, implying revenue of approximately $78.6 million at the midpoint. While this growth rate is lower than in 2025, it still reflects steady expansion and continued demand for AI-driven network automation and assurance solutions.

This monitoring service for the communications industry is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues are expected to be $18.3 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Radcom, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDCM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Radcom is a member of the Zacks Computer - Networking industry. One other stock in the same industry, Cisco Systems (CSCO), finished the last trading session 0.4% higher at $82.16. CSCO has returned 3.4% over the past month.

Cisco's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.3%. Cisco currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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