Radcom (RDCM) Moves 19.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Radcom RDCM shares rallied 19% in the last trading session to close at $15.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to the healthy traction witnessed for the company’s solutions. RDCM specializes in providing cloud-native, automated service assurance offerings for telecommunication operators for 5G/4G networks. Higher investments in AI are expected to support the top-line momentum. In February, RDCM introduced Neura, an AI-driven agent suite that leverages real-time customer data from RADCOM ACE to enable autonomous and intelligent networks. The platform aims to shift telecom operations from reactive monitoring to proactive, self-optimizing networks that enhance efficiency.

RDCM remains focused on expanding its Tier 1 customer base and strengthening partnerships across the ecosystem with a lead in intelligent assurance and AI-driven analytics. RADCOM is continually investing in research and development to strengthen its leadership in 5G assurance, expand solution offerings and support operators in their transition to next-generation networks.

Fueled by a healthy sales pipeline and the market’s continued shift toward intelligent, automated, real-time assurance, RADCOM now targets 2026 revenues to grow 8-12%, translating to a midpoint projection of $78.6 million.The company’s strong cash profile of $109.9 million with no debt is another catalyst.

This monitoring service for the communications industry is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenues are expected to be $18.3 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Radcom, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDCM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Radcom is a member of the Zacks Computer - Networking industry. One other stock in the same industry, Digi International (DGII), finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $56.27. DGII has returned 10.5% over the past month.

Digi International's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.58. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +13.7%. Digi International currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.