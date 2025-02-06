Radcom (RDCM) Moves 14.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Radcom RDCM shares soared 14.5% in the last trading session to close at $14.79. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to healthy demand for its innovative 5G assurance solutions, infused with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Network operators are exploring next-generation cloud technology as they look to cut down costs amid the 5G rollout. RDCM is ramping up its efforts to boost its portfolio of assurance solutions to capitalize on this opportunity. The strength in demand for its RADCOM ACE platform is a highlight.



Synergies from acquisitions bode well. RADCOM’s buyout of Continual in May 2023 has further strengthened its service assurance portfolio and resulted in a seven-figure, multi-year deal with a North American operator for RADCOM’s enhanced mobility experience analytics solution during the third quarter.



Strong relationships with strategic customers like AT&T, DISH and Rakuten Mobile positions RADCOM for long term growth.



The company recorded a 20% year-over-year revenue growth reaching $15.8 million in the third quarter. RDCM has raised its revenue guidance for 2024 to $59-$62 million, up from the prior view of $58-$61 million.

This monitoring service for the communications industry is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -24%. Revenues are expected to be $15.4 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Radcom, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDCM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Radcom is part of the Zacks Computer - Networking industry. Cisco Systems CSCO, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2% higher at $62.57. CSCO has returned 4.1% in the past month.

Cisco's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.91. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.6%. Cisco currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

