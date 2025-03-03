RADCOM & NVDA Create AI-Driven Analytics Tool: Will RDCM Stock Gain?

RADCOM Ltd. RDCM recently unveiled the development of a cutting-edge, high-capacity user plane data capture and analytics solution driven by the NVIDIA NVDA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU). This innovative solution is designed to transform network observability, providing real-time, customer-level Quality of Experience (QoE) insights while optimizing network computing resources.



By harnessing AI-embedded analytics and automation, RADCOM aims to help telecom operators gain deeper subscriber and service visibility, enhance performance and reduce operational costs. The company intends to test the solution with key customers in their labs in 2025 and aims for a full commercial launch in early 2026.



The state-of-the-art solution utilizes the advanced computing capabilities, high-speed networking and flexible programmability of NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs to drive innovative advancements in intelligent assurance and AI-powered network analytics. This ensures that insights are available wherever the data resides, whether at the edge or the core.



Tailored for both network and business applications, the solution is being developed to enable closed-loop automation, improve optimization and utilize advanced AI-driven analytics to enhance service personalization and quality. Its highly efficient architecture is built to handle vast amounts of data traffic, supporting large-scale AI-driven network analysis.

This approach moves beyond today's limited sampling techniques by leveraging comprehensive data for observability and analytics. Furthermore, it is intended to lay the foundation for next-generation generative AI applications, enabling use cases like customer intent analysis to enhance experiences in 5G and beyond.

RDCM Unlocks Growth Potential With AI-Powered Advancements

As 5G, cloud-native architectures and AI-driven applications continue to evolve, RDCM remains at the forefront of monetizing network intelligence and customer experience in the era of 5G and beyond. In January 2025, the company inked a new multi-year deal with Norlys, the owner of Telia Denmark, to provide advanced network monitoring solutions. Norlys will use RADCOM ACE to oversee customer experiences across its 5G and 4G networks in Denmark.



Increasing adoption of RDCM’s high-performing solutions bodes well for the company’s top-line prospects as well as share price performance. In the last reported quarter, it generated a record revenue of $16.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6% and rising 16.1% year over year. Driven by expanding momentum, it projects 2025 revenue growth to range between 12% and 15%, with a midpoint of $69.2 million, which implies a 13.5% increase from 2024.



For 2024, the company recorded revenues of $61 million, marking an 18.2% year-over-year increase and the fifth consecutive year of revenue growth and increased profitability.

RDCM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

RADCOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 14% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 29.4%. Shares went up 1.3% in trading and closed at $12.13 on Feb. 28.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

