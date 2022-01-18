Rackspace Technology To Buy Just Analytics

(RTTNews) - Rackspace Technology (RXT) said that it has agreed to acquire Just Analytics, a provider of cloud-based data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services based in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Just Analytics was founded in 2011 and has more than 100 employees headquartered in Singapore with additional employee presence in Vietnam and India.

Rackspace noted that just Analytics' data platform is listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and automates the movement and transformation of any volume, variety, and velocity of data from a wide array of sources to data pipelines at scale for production.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.