Rackspace Technology Promotes Mark Marino As CFO

(RTTNews) - Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT), a multi-cloud technology company, Friday announced that it has appointed Mark Marino as its chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Marino will take over from the previous CFO, Naushaza Molu who resigned to explore a new opportunity.

Mark Marino was the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, and had previously worked in firms like Acelity and iHeartMedia in leadership roles.

On Thursday, Rackspace Technology shares closed at $1.73, down 3.35% on the Nasdaq.

