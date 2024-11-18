Rackspace Technology price target raised to $2 from $1 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Rackspace Technology (RXT) to $2 from $1 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model post earnings.
