Rackspace Technology Partners with Seattle Children's Hospital to Transform IT Infrastructure and Enhance Patient Care

Rackspace Technology partners with Seattle Children's Hospital to enhance cloud infrastructure and reduce IT costs over 10 years.

Rackspace Technology has announced a 10-year partnership with Seattle Children's Hospital, aimed at transforming the hospital's data center operations and modernizing its IT infrastructure through an extensive managed cloud solution. This collaboration will enable Seattle Children's to leverage Rackspace’s Healthcare Cloud, enhancing agility, reliability, scalability, and security while reducing IT costs. The financial savings will allow the hospital to focus on improving patient care and advancing pediatric research. Rackspace will use its Cost and Productivity Optimization framework to streamline operations and phase out outdated technology, managing workloads across its private cloud and major platforms like Azure and AWS. The partnership promises to create a modern IT foundation that supports Seattle Children's mission of delivering exceptional care and innovative services.

Rackspace Technology announced a significant 10-year, multi-million-dollar partnership with Seattle Children's Hospital, enhancing its position in the healthcare sector.

The agreement allows Rackspace to showcase its capabilities by providing an end-to-end managed cloud solution that aims to modernize Seattle Children's data center operations.

This collaboration is expected to improve the agility, reliability, scalability, and security of Seattle Children's IT infrastructure while significantly reducing their IT costs.

The partnership is aligned with Rackspace's strategic focus on hybrid cloud and AI solutions, further establishing its expertise in managing complex workloads across private and public clouds.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Rackspace's partnership with Seattle Children's Hospital?

The partnership aims to transform Seattle Children's data center operations and modernize infrastructure for improved patient care and pediatric research.

How long is the agreement between Rackspace and Seattle Children's Hospital?

The agreement spans 10 years and involves a multi-million-dollar investment for a managed cloud solution.

What services will Rackspace provide to Seattle Children's Hospital?

Rackspace will deliver an end-to-end managed cloud solution to enhance agility, reliability, scalability, and security for Seattle Children's IT operations.

How will the partnership affect IT costs for Seattle Children's Hospital?

The collaboration aims to significantly reduce IT costs, allowing Seattle Children's to allocate resources towards enhancing patient care and research initiatives.

What technology platforms will Rackspace utilize for Seattle Children's workloads?

Rackspace will manage workloads on its private cloud as well as major platforms like Azure and AWS for optimal performance.

, a leading end-to-end, hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced a significant partnership with Seattle Children's Hospital. Through the 10-year, multi-million-dollar agreement, Rackspace will provide an end-to-end managed cloud solution to transform Seattle Children’s data center operations and modernize their infrastructure for clinical and non-clinical workloads, enabling them to shift to Rackspace’s state-of-the-art Healthcare Cloud. The comprehensive managed cloud service agreement will deliver enhanced agility, reliability, scalability, and security while significantly reducing IT costs for Seattle Children’s. The savings will enable Seattle Children’s to continue focusing on their mission of enhancing patient care and advancing pediatric research initiatives.





“Seattle Children's is committed to our mission of delivering hope, care, and cures to help every child lead a healthier, more fulfilling life,” said Dr. Zafar Chaudry, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, and Chief AI and Information Officer at Seattle Children's. “The integration of cutting-edge technology is a critical component to delivering exceptional patient care. This collaboration with Rackspace will not only streamline our IT operations but also create capacity for resources to expand our services and enrich the patient experience.”





Rackspace deployed its Cost and Productivity Optimization (CPO) assessment framework, where Seattle Children’s and Rackspace evaluated spending across IT infrastructure and data center expenditures. The assessment revealed that Rackspace’s data center transformation solution would simplify operations, phase out legacy technologies, and create a standardized managed services model across private and public clouds. Leveraging its standardized operating model combined with deep expertise in hybrid cloud environments, Rackspace will manage Seattle Children's workloads on its private cloud as well as on major platforms like Azure and AWS.





“It is an honor to partner with Seattle Children's in support of its vital mission, ultimately improving patient care and fostering advancements in pediatric research,” said Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer of Rackspace Technology. “This agreement lays the foundation for a modern IT infrastructure on Rackspace’s Healthcare Cloud, blending managed services with hybrid cloud solutions to enhance security, efficiency, and operational resilience.”





PV SubbaRao, Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare and Life Sciences at Rackspace, added, “Our collaboration will be a seamless process, focused on reducing costs and aligning with Seattle Children's mission and future growth. Leveraging hybrid cloud solutions across diverse locations ensures availability, performance, and automation, allowing Seattle Children's to maximize its technological capabilities while driving innovation on behalf of the patients and families it serves.”







About Rackspace Technology









Rackspace Technology



is a leading end-to-end, hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.





Media Contact: Natalie Silva,



publicrelations@rackspace.com





