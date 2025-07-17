Rackspace Technology Launches FAIR Model Context Protocol Enterprise Accelerator on AWS Marketplace for Enhanced AI Solutions

Rackspace Technology announces FAIR Model Context Protocol Enterprise Accelerator's availability on AWS Marketplace, enhancing AI deployment for businesses.

Quiver AI Summary

Rackspace Technology announced the launch of its Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) Model Context Protocol (MCP) Enterprise Accelerator on the AWS Marketplace under the new 'AI Agents & Tools' category. This offering allows customers to easily discover, purchase, and deploy AI-driven solutions, including professional services from Rackspace. The MCP Enterprise Accelerator is designed to help organizations implement AI agents with advanced capabilities like reasoning, memory retention, and multimodal data processing, significantly reducing integration time for legacy applications. It features robust security and monitoring tools, facilitating the rapid deployment of AI agents while improving decision-making and ensuring consistent performance. With centralized purchasing available through AWS accounts, customers benefit from streamlined procurement processes and maintain control over licensing and access.

Potential Positives

Rackspace Technology introduced its FAIR Model Context Protocol Enterprise Accelerator on the AWS Marketplace, enhancing access to AI-driven solutions for customers.

The accelerator supports the deployment of AI agents with enterprise-grade infrastructure and robust security, enabling organizations to build advanced multi-agent architectures.

The solution provides significant improvements, including over 70% reduction in legacy application integration for AI agents, leading to faster time-to-value for production deployments.

By centralizing purchasing through AWS, customers gain visibility and control over licensing and payments, streamlining the procurement process for AI innovation.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of specific client success stories or testimonials that could validate the effectiveness of the FAIR MCP Enterprise Accelerator, which might weaken market confidence in the offering.

The press release does not provide details on pricing or competitive positioning against similar solutions in the AWS Marketplace, leaving potential customers without crucial information for decision-making.

There is a reliance on generalized claims regarding performance improvements (e.g., “70+% reduction in legacy application integration”), which lack context or empirical data to substantiate these assertions.

FAQ

What is the FAIR Model Context Protocol Enterprise Accelerator?

The FAIR MCP Enterprise Accelerator is an AI solution available in the AWS Marketplace designed to enhance enterprise intelligence and workflow development.

How does FAIR help organizations with AI deployment?

FAIR offers a streamlined way to deploy AI agents, providing pre-configured templates and advanced security features for efficient scaling.

What are the benefits of using the FAIR MCP on AWS?

Using the FAIR MCP allows for reduced legacy application integration, faster deployment times, and improved decision-making for AI investments.

Which industries can benefit from FAIR’s AI solutions?

FAIR’s AI solutions are beneficial across various sectors, including healthcare, public services, financial services, retail, and manufacturing.

Where can I find more information about FAIR’s Agentic AI Solutions?

More information about FAIR’s Agentic AI Solutions can be found on the AWS Marketplace and other related links provided in the press release.

Full Release



SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rackspace Technology







®





(NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced the availability of the Foundry for AI by Rackspace ("FAIR™") Model Context Protocol (“MCP”) Enterprise Accelerator on the AWS Marketplace in the new ‘AI Agents & Tools’ category. Customers can now easily discover, purchase, and deploy AI-driven solutions, including Rackspace Technology’s Agentic AI Professional Services through the AWS market, accelerating workflow development and enabling enterprise intelligence through AI agents.





The FAIR MCP Enterprise Accelerator on Amazon Bedrock helps organizations scale MCP deployments with enterprise-grade infrastructure and robust security measures. This enables them to build multi-agent architectures with advanced reasoning and memory retention, secure code interpretation, and multimodal data processing capabilities. Together, these capabilities deliver a 70+% reduction in legacy application integration for AI Agents and accelerate their time to value for production deployments.





"By offering FAIR’s Enterprise Accelerator in the AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access skilled AI expertise and buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said



Srini Koushik



, President, AI and Technology at Rackspace Technology. "Our customers across the healthcare, public sector, financial services, retail, and manufacturing sectors are already using these capabilities to deploy AI workloads in production, demonstrating the real-world value of AI agents."





The MCP Enterprise Accelerator delivers essential capabilities including pre-configured server templates, zero-trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and seamless integration with Amazon Bedrock agents, while providing advanced observability, monitoring, and compliance tools. These features enable customers to rapidly deploy and scale AI agents across the enterprise, ensuring consistent performance, reducing errors, and improving decision-making to see faster returns on AI investments.





With the availability of AI agents and tools in the AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access.





To learn more about FAIR’s Agentic AI Solutions in AWS Marketplace, visit









To learn more about the new ‘Agents & Tools’ category in AWS Marketplace, visit



https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/



.









About Rackspace Technology









Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.









About Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR)









FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and responsible use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 500 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several industry-leading implementations for our customers across the globe.







Media Contact:







Matt Conroy





Stanton Public Relations & Marketing







rackspace@stantonprm.com





