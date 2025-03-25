Rackspace Technology Launches AI Business Platform for Optimized Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Rackspace Technology launches Rackspace AI Business, a hybrid cloud platform designed for efficient AI training and inferencing.

Quiver AI Summary

Rackspace Technology has launched Rackspace AI Business, a high-performance hybrid cloud platform designed to optimize artificial intelligence (AI) workloads for enterprises. Addressing the growing complexity and need for specialized infrastructure in AI deployment, this platform provides a secure, private cloud solution that combines advanced infrastructure powered by Dell Servers and NVIDIA GPUs with deep expertise from the Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR). It aims to alleviate the challenges companies face in scaling their AI initiatives, offering capabilities for distributed training, scalable inferencing, and fine-tuning of AI models. With a focus on security, compliance, and performance, Rackspace AI Business seeks to empower organizations to leverage AI effectively while maximizing their potential business impact.

Potential Positives

Introduction of Rackspace AI Business, a secure and high-performance AI-optimized hybrid cloud platform that addresses the growing demand for AI training and inferencing solutions.

The platform is built on advanced infrastructure using Dell Servers and NVIDIA GPUs, specifically designed to support diverse AI workloads, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses.

Rackspace AI Business provides a fully managed private cloud solution, enabling organizations to overcome barriers to AI adoption while ensuring security and compliance, thus positioning the company as a leader in the hybrid cloud and AI solutions space.

Potential Negatives

The press release may reflect a defensive positioning, implying that the company is responding to significant challenges in AI adoption and infrastructure, which could raise concerns about its competitiveness in the fast-evolving AI market.

While it highlights the offerings of Rackspace AI Business, it provides limited information on actual customer adoption or success stories, which could lead to skepticism about the platform's effectiveness.

The reliance on partnerships with Dell and NVIDIA for hardware optimization might indicate a lack of proprietary technology, potentially raising questions about the company's innovation capabilities relative to competitors.

FAQ

What is Rackspace AI Business?

Rackspace AI Business is a hybrid cloud platform designed for AI training and inferencing, optimizing the deployment of AI workloads.

How does Rackspace AI Business support AI workloads?

The platform offers specialized infrastructure tailored for AI, enabling effective distributed training and scalable inferencing.

What are the key features of Rackspace AI Business?

Key features include robust distributed training, high-performance inferencing, and fine-tuning capabilities for various AI models and frameworks.

How does Rackspace ensure security for AI initiatives?

The platform is built with enterprise-grade security and privacy protections, ensuring sensitive data remains secure while implementing AI.

Who can benefit from Rackspace AI Business?

Organizations seeking to scale their AI initiatives and overcome infrastructure challenges can greatly benefit from Rackspace AI Business.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RXT Insider Trading Activity

$RXT insiders have traded $RXT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAR MALETIRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 874,894 shares for an estimated $1,826,248 .

. MARK A. MARINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 331,476 shares for an estimated $820,753 .

. DHARMENDRA KUMAR SINHA (EVP, President, Public Cloud) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 305,759 shares for an estimated $666,996 .

. SRINI KOUSHIK (President, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 110,635 shares for an estimated $232,424 .

. BRIAN LILLIE (EVP, President Private Cloud) sold 20,165 shares for an estimated $51,219

ANTHONY C. ROBERTS purchased 19,455 shares for an estimated $50,583

KELLIE TEAL-GUESS (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,405 shares for an estimated $30,588.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $RXT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Rackspace Technology



®









(NASDAQ: RXT),



a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced Rackspace AI Business, a versatile, secure and high-performance AI-optimized hybrid cloud platform that targets customers with AI training and inferencing requirements to unlock the full potential of AI.





In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, enterprises face unprecedented challenges in deploying and scaling their AI initiatives. The complexity of managing AI workloads across diverse environments, coupled with the need for specialized infrastructure and expertise, has become a significant barrier to realizing the full potential of artificial intelligence technologies. As AI becomes mission-critical for business operations, the need for a flexible, high-performance platform that seamlessly operates across hybrid environments has never been more urgent.





Rackspace AI Business meets this critical market need by providing a private cloud solution engineered explicitly for AI workloads. By combining cutting-edge infrastructure with deep AI expertise from the



Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™)



, this innovative platform enables organizations to overcome deployment challenges, accelerate time-to-value, and scale their AI initiatives confidently—all while maintaining the security, compliance, and performance standards that enterprise operations demand.





"Our Rackspace AI Business platform is for organizations seeking innovative and secure AI implementations, and it empowers organizations to seize new opportunities, support decision-making, and stay at the forefront of today's data-driven IT landscape," said Lance Weaver, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Rackspace Technology. "The Rackspace Technology approach to AI represents the future of AI implementation, where proximity, security, and technological excellence converge."









Rackspace AI Business Equips Organizations to Optimize AI









Rackspace AI Business is engineered to enable companies to implement AI successfully, offering a powerful foundation for enterprises ready to harness AI's transformative potential. Built on an advanced private cloud platform powered by Dell Servers and NVIDIA GPUs, the solution is specifically optimized to handle diverse AI workloads—from complex training to high-demand inferencing. This fully managed private cloud solution seamlessly merges cutting-edge AI capabilities with enterprise-grade security and privacy protections, allowing organizations to innovate confidently while keeping sensitive data secure.





By providing the specialized infrastructure needed for AI to become more powerful, efficient, and adaptable, Rackspace AI Business removes the technical barriers that have traditionally slowed AI adoption, enabling organizations to focus on extracting maximum business value from their AI initiatives and delivering the following:







Distributed training:









Robust distributed training infrastructure for large-scale model training



Robust distributed training infrastructure for large-scale model training



Efficient resource utilization and parallelization



Efficient resource utilization and parallelization



Support for multi-GPU and multi-node training









Scalable inferencing:









High-performance inferencing capabilities for real-time predictions



High-performance inferencing capabilities for real-time predictions



Scaling to handle fluctuating workloads



Scaling to handle fluctuating workloads



Support for batch and online inferencing













Fine-tuning capabilities:









Easy fine-tuning of pre-trained models for domain-specific tasks



Easy fine-tuning of pre-trained models for domain-specific tasks



Support for various model architectures and frameworks







"Enterprises today face a critical challenge: they need specialized infrastructure for AI workloads but can't afford to compromise on security, flexibility, or performance," said Srini Koushik, President of AI, Technology, and Sustainability at Rackspace Technology. "Our AI Business platform directly addresses this pain point by providing the optimal foundation for both fine-tuning and inference workloads. We've built this solution specifically for organizations that need to scale their AI initiatives without building and managing complex infrastructure themselves. This isn't just about technology—it's about removing barriers so businesses can focus on extracting real value from their AI investments."





For additional information on Rackspace AI Business, click



here



.







About Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR)









FAIR (Foundry for AI by Rackspace)



is an industry-leading global practice that drives practical innovation through strategic AI adoption. With over 70 successful Enterprise AI implementations across multiple industries, FAIR helps organizations navigate complex challenges to achieve measurable business outcomes. Rackers provide the expertise needed to accelerate revenue growth, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences—delivering tangible returns within weeks rather than months.







About Rackspace Technology









Rackspace Technology



is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.





Media Contact: Natalie Silva,



publicrelations@rackspace.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.