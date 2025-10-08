Rachel Cruze Reacts to 8 Creative Side Hustles for Extra Cash

The Federal Reserve’s Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2024 found that 20% of Americans had participated in gig work during the month before the survey. While many of these people rented or sold things, others made money doing quick tasks.

Side hustle income is great for covering your bills, building your emergency fund or paying off debt. But if you don’t find something you enjoy, you might not feel motivated to earn as much as you could.

In a YouTube video, money expert Rachel Cruze reacted to eight creative side hustle ideas that might be ideal for you. These gigs are more interesting than the typical recommendations, such as delivering food or renting out an extra room.

Doing Laundry

While scrolling Instagram, Cruze came across this unique side gig, which involves washing, drying, folding and packing other people’s laundry. She said this would be less suitable for her since she isn’t great at folding items, but she also saw it as a convenient opportunity for others.

If doing laundry doesn’t annoy you, it can be a surprisingly high-paying gig. For example, hampr advertises earnings of up to $500 per week, while Poplin suggests you can make up to $6,000 monthly.

Handling Lawn Care and Landscaping

You can land lawn care and landscaping jobs by advertising locally or joining tasking platforms like Thumbtack. Cruze described potential tasks, such as watering plants, mowing lawns and keeping gardens tidy, though you can also offer more complex services.

While she was unsure whether more detail-oriented landscaping work would suit her, Cruze said she wouldn’t mind handling the watering. The side income can also be lucrative, and you can set your own rates based on the location, type of task and required materials.

Cleaning Kids’ Car Seats

Cruze discussed how you can make money cleaning car seats, which is a task many people find unappealing. Having dealt with her own kids’ dirty car seats, Cruze said this is a side gig she would take any day but noted it’s important to perform the task properly to avoid damage.

“Now, make sure that you follow the proper cleaning guide based on each car seat,” she explained. “Make sure you’re doing that because, again, there’s really specific ways, especially if there’s certain materials.”

The amount you earn will likely depend on the level of detail you provide. For example, the company BabyQuip Pro Cleaning charges $19.99 to simply vacuum and wipe down a car seat, while customers who need heavy stain and accident treatments will pay $79.99.

Organizing Closets and Pantries

With home organization being a big trend, some people have taken the opportunity to start local businesses that offer to organize people’s pantries and closets. This side hustle requires having a good eye for aesthetics and knowing how to arrange items to make the best use of space.

While she was unsure how suitable it would be for her, Cruze felt this side hustle would be “really satisfying.” Angi noted a typical hourly rate of $55 to $100 for professional organizers.

Selling Baked Goods

If you’re talented at making bread, cakes and other baked goods, you can put your baking skills to use and earn extra cash. Cruze described this side gig as one she could see herself doing and highlighted opportunities to make items for big events such as baby showers.

Your side income can widely vary with this gig, and you’ll need to account for the ingredients used when pricing your baked items. Choosing a niche, such as focusing on unique cookies or cakes, can help you stand out and demand higher prices.

Offering Food Prep Services

“There are so many people that want to eat home-cooked meals because they’re slammed at work or they just don’t want to cook when they get home,” said Cruze. “And so if you can package and prep meals for people, that is an easy way to make some extra cash.”

This side gig is good if you’re a skilled cook who can creatively prepare different meals and ingredients. To stand out, consider specializing in a specific cuisine or dietary need, such as gluten-free or vegan dishes. Earnings will vary, with weekly or per-meal/serving pricing common.

Cutting Children’s Hair

While you’ll need training to pull off this side gig, Cruze explained that offering children’s haircuts can be a profitable option for detail-oriented people who enjoy working with kids. It’s also not as vulnerable to downturns as other side gigs since kids will always need haircuts.

Since a professional license is typically required to cut hair for pay, this gig makes more sense for someone looking for long-term opportunities. You’ll want to consider the cost of getting started along with the rate you can charge for children’s haircuts in your area.

Being a Placeholder

If you’re someone who doesn’t mind standing in line, you could find less patient people who will pay you money to take their place. For example, you might brave the long line to buy a must-have item or hold someone’s place for their DMV appointment or restaurant reservation.

Cruze gave this side gig one of the highest ratings on this list and discussed how it would give her opportunities to do things like get some exercise and enjoy a podcast.

Taskrabbit is one platform offering line-standing services. You’ll often charge by the hour and possibly set a minimum, such as two hours, to make it worth your time.

