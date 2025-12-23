Rachel Cruze: 3 Ways To Stop Spending To Impress

Money expert Rachel Cruze understands the social pressure to spend. It’s human nature to compare yourself and your success to others, and shopping is one way we keep up.

Wanting to impress people is understandable, but spending to impress can damage your budget and derail your money goals. In a recent YouTube video, Cruze offered three tips to help you “spend like no one is watching.”

1. Question Your Reasons

People don’t always know when they’re spending to impress, Cruze said. Buying something you want, whatever the reason, triggers the release of “happy hormones” such as endorphins, dopamine and serotonin. These hormones block pain, improve your mood and make you feel good.

This hormone rush can happen even before you make a purchase, making you focus on the excitement. Cruze recommended letting the excitement die down so you can reflect on why you feel that way.

Why People Spend To Impress

According to Cruze, there are two indicators that you might be spending to impress other people. One is a feeling of anticipation for others to see the purchase and associate you with it. For example, if you’re thinking of buying a trendy new coat, you might be looking forward to wearing it out on Friday night.

The other indicator is that the purchase boosts your ego and makes you feel successful. Pride in your financial success is a good thing, but you don’t need to spend money to be proud of yourself. More importantly, if you spend money to show off your success, it isn’t truly working for you.

Escaping the Comparison Cycle

It’s easy to deny the need to impress. Even when we think we’re buying for our own pleasure, that good feeling can be rooted in feeling like part of a trend or culture of success.

Cruze suggested asking yourself the core question: “If nobody sees this purchase, do I still want it?” If the answer is no, consider passing on the purchase.

2. Embrace Stillness

Understanding your motivations can be difficult in today’s fast-moving world. We make thousands of decisions every day, and it can feel like we’re always thinking about the next one. Slowing down enough to meaningfully weigh a purchase can feel almost impossible.

The answer, Cruze said, is to take a moment of stillness. She believes that calming the mind allows the body to be still, which soothes the nervous system and lets you focus.

Many scientists agree. Research into deep rest shows that quieting the mind allows our inner threat detectors to turn off, making us less susceptible to self-criticism or fears of judgment.

In this state, it’s easier to consider your true motivations for spending money. Once you get to this place of honesty, you can confidently say yes or no to a purchase.

3. Find a New Motivator

Learning that you’re shopping to impress isn’t an automatic “no.” We often have more than one motivation for doing things, and Cruze is a vocal advocate of mindful spending. If something’s in the budget, you have the freedom to say yes or no.

If you can’t find a deeper motivation for your impressive purchase, Cruze advised, “I would say just don’t do it.” However, if you can find a deeper “why,” you can extend the benefit of your purchase and possibly find new value in it.

Cruze gave the example of her family’s savings for a new pool. There are surface-level reasons for the purchase, but it also serves Cruze’s goal of providing joy and social opportunities for her children.

This kind of deep thinking is most important for higher-ticket items, she said. If it can bring you joy beyond the boost to your ego and reputation, it might be worth the money.

Spend for the Right Reasons

Cruze believes strongly in budgeting as a tool for financial freedom, not self-denial. Identifying the “why” behind each purchase is one way she makes sure she’s spending for the right reasons. It lets her say yes when it’s a true yes, and no when it’s not worthwhile. That’s the key test for any personal purchase.

