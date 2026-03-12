QXO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of QXO Inc (Symbol: QXO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.80, changing hands as low as $19.43 per share. QXO Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QXO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.97 per share, with $27.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.55.

