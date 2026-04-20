Qwest Notes Due 2056 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CTBB

In trading on Monday, shares of Qwest Corporation 6.5% Notes Due 2056 (Symbol: CTBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.38, changing hands as low as $18.80 per share. Qwest Corporation 6.5% Notes Due 2056 shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTBB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.86 per share, with $20.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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