QURE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of uniQure N.V. (Symbol: QURE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.97, changing hands as low as $23.63 per share. uniQure N.V. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QURE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QURE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.76 per share, with $71.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.88.

