Qurate Retail Moves to Nasdaq Capital Market

Qurate Retail, Inc. has shifted its equity listing from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market due to not meeting the minimum bid price requirement. This move allows the company until December 9, 2024, to regain compliance or face a potential extension. Qurate plans to implement a reverse stock split if necessary to align with Nasdaq’s requirements, although success is not guaranteed. Despite the transfer, Qurate does not foresee significant impacts on its equity trading or intentions to relist on the Global Select Market soon.

