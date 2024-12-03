News & Insights

Stocks

Qurate Retail Moves to Nasdaq Capital Market

December 03, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Qurate Retail Group ( (QRTEA) ) is now available.

Qurate Retail, Inc. has shifted its equity listing from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market due to not meeting the minimum bid price requirement. This move allows the company until December 9, 2024, to regain compliance or face a potential extension. Qurate plans to implement a reverse stock split if necessary to align with Nasdaq’s requirements, although success is not guaranteed. Despite the transfer, Qurate does not foresee significant impacts on its equity trading or intentions to relist on the Global Select Market soon.

For a thorough assessment of QRTEA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QRTEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.