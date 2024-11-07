Qurate Retail Group Reports Challenging Q3 2024 Earnings

Qurate Retail Group ( (QRTEA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Qurate Retail Group presented to its investors.

Qurate Retail Group is a leading retail company operating in the e-commerce and digital streaming sectors, known for its diverse range of products and strategic focus on social and streaming platforms. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Qurate Retail faced a challenging macroeconomic environment, leading to a 5% decrease in revenue and a 12% drop in adjusted OIBDA, despite maintaining a stable gross margin through cost management. Key financial highlights include a 6% revenue decline in QxH and a 1% dip in QVC International, while Cornerstone saw a 12% reduction. The company also improved its credit profile by tendering 89% of QVC’s 2027 and 2028 notes, partially funded by new senior secured notes. Looking forward, Qurate Retail management remains focused on completing its multi-year Project Athens initiative to enhance profitability and transitioning towards strategic growth in social and streaming platforms.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.