Is QuoteMedia (QMCI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

QuoteMedia (QMCI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. QMCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. QMCI has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.6.

Finally, our model also underscores that QMCI has a P/CF ratio of 11.04. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.30. QMCI's P/CF has been as high as 11.55 and as low as 5.23, with a median of 7.92, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that QuoteMedia is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, QMCI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.