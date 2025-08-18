Quoin Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sally Lawlor As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) announced Monday the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer as the Company advances its lead product candidate, QRX003, through pivotal clinical studies and prepares for potential commercialization.

Quoin has appointed Sally Lawlor as its new CFO, effective immediately. Lawlor is an accomplished finance executive with over 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles in public and private companies as well as a Big Four accounting firm.

In her most recent role at Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Lawlor managed financial reporting under U.S. GAAP and IFRS, oversaw global tax planning and compliance, as well as budgeting, forecasting, and external audits.

Prior to Sebela, she served in senior tax leadership positions at Aptiv Plc and spent over a decade at KPMG advising multinational clients, primarily in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors.

Quoin is currently conducting two pivotal clinical studies for QRX003 in Netherton Syndrome across sites in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, with full enrollment expected in early to mid-Q1 2026.

The Company is also advancing development programs for Peeling Skin Syndrome and a novel topical rapamycin platform targeting a range of rare dermatologic diseases.

