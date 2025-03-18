News & Insights

Markets
VINC

QumulusAI To Become Publicly Traded Company Through Reverse Triangular Merger With Vincerx

March 18, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vincerx Pharma (VINC) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Global Digital Holdings Inc., conducting business as QumulusAI, relating to a business combination between Vincerx and QumulusAI. The contemplated transaction would result in QumulusAI becoming a publicly traded company through a reverse triangular merger with Vincerx.

A subsidiary of Vincerx would merge into QumulusAI, with QumulusAI stockholders receiving shares of Vincerx common stock. QumulusAI options, warrants, and other rights would be converted into options, warrants, and rights to acquire Vincerx common stock. The exchange ratio is intended to result in QumulusAI equity holders owning approximately 95% of the combined company, while Vincerx equity holders would own approximately 5%.

The proposed transaction assumes a value for QumulusAI of approximately $285 million and a value for Vincerx of approximately $15 million, assuming zero cash at closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VINC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.