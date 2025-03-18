QumulusAI To Become Publicly Traded Company Through Reverse Triangular Merger With Vincerx

(RTTNews) - Vincerx Pharma (VINC) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Global Digital Holdings Inc., conducting business as QumulusAI, relating to a business combination between Vincerx and QumulusAI. The contemplated transaction would result in QumulusAI becoming a publicly traded company through a reverse triangular merger with Vincerx.

A subsidiary of Vincerx would merge into QumulusAI, with QumulusAI stockholders receiving shares of Vincerx common stock. QumulusAI options, warrants, and other rights would be converted into options, warrants, and rights to acquire Vincerx common stock. The exchange ratio is intended to result in QumulusAI equity holders owning approximately 95% of the combined company, while Vincerx equity holders would own approximately 5%.

The proposed transaction assumes a value for QumulusAI of approximately $285 million and a value for Vincerx of approximately $15 million, assuming zero cash at closing.

